Work resumes on Mariner East pipeline

Work has resumed on Sunoco’s controversial Mariner East 2 pipeline in Chester County. Workers from Energy Transfer were on site Friday.

"They showed up this morning without warning and within a matter of hours ripped out our fence and all the back landscaping—landscaping on the library side," neighbor Jerry McMullen told FOX 29.

McMullen says the landscaping was placed during his 45 years living here.

Chester County commissioners had hoped a court injunction would halt construction while a lawsuit against the energy giant was decided, but the injunction failed Thursday and work began.

"There have been a lot of tears shed today. It’s like a gut punch to see this. These gardens they are impacting now have been 43 years in the making," Ginny Kerslake with West Whiteland United for Pipeline Safety said.

The pipeline, carrying natural gas liquids from the Western, Pennsylvania to Marcus Hook in Delaware County, has drawn community scorn, lawsuits, arrests and big fines.

Energy Transfer says it’s “remobilizing equipment to safely complete this project," adding state regulators, “...have issued all required permits and approvals to commence pipeline construction on these properties.”

Opponents of the pipeline sang protest songs as they marched toward the workers Friday. Police and company representatives spoke in the library parking lot.

"We have real concerns about the expansion of the petrochemical industry here in Pennsylvania and through these high-consequence communities," Chester County State Representative Danielle Friel said.

