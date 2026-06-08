Man charged in deadly stabbing of 60-year-old man in North Philadelphia: police

The Brief Dillan Whaley-Brown, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 60-year-old Henry Snell during a domestic argument in North Philadelphia. Whaley-Brown was charged with murder, possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person. Snell was found by police with stab wounds to the neck and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.



A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed a 60-year-old man during a domestic argument.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of North 11th Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Police found 60-year-old Henry Snell lying in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, police say.

Credit: The Philadelphia Police Department.

Snell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Dillan Whaley-Brown, 22, was arrested the next day and charged with murder and other crimes.

Investigators believe the deadly stabbing happened during a domestic argument.