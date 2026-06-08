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Man charged in deadly stabbing of 60-year-old man in North Philadelphia: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published June 8, 2026 10:25 AM EDT
Published June 8, 2026 10:25 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Dillan Whaley-Brown, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 60-year-old Henry Snell during a domestic argument in North Philadelphia.
    • Whaley-Brown was charged with murder, possessing instruments of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.
    • Snell was found by police with stab wounds to the neck and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed a 60-year-old man during a domestic argument.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of North 11th Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Police found 60-year-old Henry Snell lying in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, police say.

Credit: The Philadelphia Police Department.

Snell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement. 

Dillan Whaley-Brown, 22, was arrested the next day and charged with murder and other crimes.

Investigators believe the deadly stabbing happened during a domestic argument. 

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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