Man charged in deadly stabbing of 60-year-old man in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges after police say he stabbed a 60-year-old man during a domestic argument.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of North 11th Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.
Police found 60-year-old Henry Snell lying in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, police say.
Credit: The Philadelphia Police Department.
Snell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.
Dillan Whaley-Brown, 22, was arrested the next day and charged with murder and other crimes.
Investigators believe the deadly stabbing happened during a domestic argument.