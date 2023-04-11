Would you say yes? Man proposes with billboard on I-95 in Philadelphia

article

Love is all about making grand gestures, right? Or was this latest gesture just a little too grand?

If you were driving along I-95 North near Exit 32 Tuesday, you may have come across a not-so-typical billboard.

It appears a man named "Felipe" bought one to propose to Andressa, who we can only assume is his girlfriend.

The billboard reads," I want you today, tomorrow and forever. Andressa, will you marry me? Voce Quer Se Casar Comigo. I love you, Felipe," alongside a photo of the happy couple.

So, how long has it been there? How long will it stick around? No idea, but we sure hope Andressa doesn't miss it!

Congrats in advance - we're rooting for you Felipe!