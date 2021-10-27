WSFS Bank Small Business Program Contest Rules

Who Can Nominate a Small Business

1. Small businesses may be entered into the contest only by nomination as set forth below. Nominators must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the Fox 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Nominated licensed small businesses must be located in Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks Counties only), New Jersey (Burlington and Camden Counties only), and Delaware (Kent, New Castle County only).

3. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF ("Fox"), or the sponsor WSFS Bank ("Sponsor"), their respective affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible to participate.

How To Nominate An Eligible Small Business

4. No purchase is necessary to nominate or win. Only one nomination per person per nomination period. Small businesses can be nominated multiple times. The nomination period begins November 1, 2021 at 4:00 a.m., and will continue through 11:59 p.m. on November 14, 2021. The nomination period will be announced on www.fox29.com.

5. To nominate a deserving small business, log on to www.fox29.com/contests. Fill in the information requested, including the name, address, and contact information for the nominated small business, and fill out a brief questionnaire about the business’s unique offerings or outstanding service in their communities.

6. All submissions must be original and conform to Fox’s and Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Fox and Sponsor in their sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Nominators must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Fox and Sponsor reserve the right to disqualify any nomination or remove any entry based on any legal claim, including, without limitation, a claim of copyright infringement or misappropriation of likeness. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Fox and Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on their websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

7. Neither Fox nor Sponsor is responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry forms, winner(s) list or other contest information by Fox, Sponsor or nominators for any reason whatsoever. Fox and Sponsor are not responsible for any injury or damage to any nominator’s or nominee’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the contest or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of Sponsor’s or WTXF’s contest records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A NOMINATOR TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, FOX AND THE SPONSOR RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH NOMINATOR TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Fox and Sponsor reserve the right to cancel or modify the contest if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

8. Facts set forth in submission entries are subject to verification, and nominees are subject to background checks, all at Fox’s discretion. Nominees and/or other individuals or organizations may be contacted by Fox during this process. The results and conclusions of any vetting process made by Fox shall be final.

9. Four nominated small businesses will be selected between November 15, 2021 and November 19, 2021 based on the criteria set forth in paragraphs 2 and 5.

The Prize

10. The winning small business will receive $1,000 and will be featured during a LIVE broadcast during a local newscast, on a day to be determined by Fox, but no later than December 19, 2021. If the selected business is not available on the date or dates selected by Fox for the visit, an alternate winner will be selected if, in Fox’s reasonable discretion, time permits. Once selected, small business visits are subject to cancelation due to breaking news, in Fox’s discretion. Canceled visits will be rescheduled if, in Fox’s reasonable discretion, time permits. The prize has no commercial value.

11. The potential winning nominations will be notified by phone and/or email between November 15, 2021 and November 19, 2021. The potential winners will consult with Fox in making arrangements to be featured during a FOX 29 newscast on a day/time to be determined by FOX 29. The winners must respond to the notification within three business days. The potential winners will be disqualified for any of the following reasons: if a potential winner does not timely respond to notification, if the potential winner’s eligibility cannot be confirmed, if reasonable arrangements cannot be made to feature a winning small business. In such event, Fox will select an alternate potential winner in the manner set forth herein if, in Fox’s reasonable discretion, as time permits. The winner will be required to agree with all terms of these rules, complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release, and any other documents as may be required by Sponsor.

12. Prizes cannot be substituted for any other items by the winners. The winners cannot assign or transfer prize. Fox reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

13. The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

14. Only one prize will be awarded per small business. Winners are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of contests entered.

Odds of Winning / Miscellaneous

15. Odds of winning are dependent on the number of nominees.

16. Except where prohibited by law, acceptance of an award constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

17. These contest rules are available Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, WSFS Bank Small Business Program, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and on http://www.fox29.com for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the nomination period.

18. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, Fox 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, Attn: Sales Department.

19. This contest is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Neither Fox nor Sponsor is responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the contest, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular nomination, Fox and Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

20. Participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Fox, Sponsor, their respective parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Fox’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox29.com.

21. WSFS Bank, FSB is a Member of the FDIC; NMLS #417673.