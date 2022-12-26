Wyoming first responder hit, killed while treating car crash victims

article

A Wyoming first responder was hit and killed while attending to car crash victims last week.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said 29-year-old Tyeler Harris of Saratoga was responding to an accident early Wednesday morning at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins.

The initial crash involved a semi-tractor with a trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer.

Authorities said while Harris and another first responder were treating the victims of the initial crash, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer struck them.

Harris died, and the second EMT worker was critically injured.

Highway Patrol identified the at-fault driver, who crashed into the original incident scene, as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, New York.

"Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash," the Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.