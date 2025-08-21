'Xfinity Live!' to become Stateside Live! in partnership with Philly-based vodka brand

article

The Brief "Xfinity Live!" is getting a new name! The entertainment venue will soon be named Stateside Live! The new name is part of a partnership with Philly-based vodka brand, Stateside.



Another renaming is underway down in South Philly, but this time it isn't one of the stadiums or a sports arena.

What we know:

"Xfinity Live!" will soon become Stateside Live! - a name change that is expected to take effect this fall.

The new name is part of a partnership with Stateside Vodka, which launched from its craft distillery in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood in 2015.

In addition to a new name, the entertainment venue is undergoing a previously announced $20 million expansion, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Preview of Stateside Live!, the new name of South Philadelphia’s top entertainment destination.

Despite all the changes, the popular bar will remain open throughout construction for all Philly sports fans!

Dig deeper:

"Xfinity Live!" is in the middle of all the action, situated between Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park, and the newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Signage for the new Xfinity Mobile Arena, previously the Wells Fargo Center, was installed on the facade of the Sixers and Flyers home arena earlier this month.

The name change was first announced in May, and it will remain the building's name for at least the next five years.

This is the fifth time the South Philadelphia stadium has been renamed since it opened in 1996.