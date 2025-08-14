Xfinity Mobile Arena: New signage added to facade of former Wells Fargo Center

article

The Brief Xfinity Mobile Arena signage was being installed on the facade of the former Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. The name change was first announced in May and it will remain the building's name for at least the next five years. This is the fifth time the South Philadelphia stadium has been renamed since it opened in 1996.



The former Wells Fargo Center has a new look to go along with its new name!

Signage for the new Xfinity Mobile Arena was installed on the facade of Sixers and Flyers home arena.

What's New?:

The Wells Fargo Center will now be known as the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Signage displaying the building's fifth name change was installed using two cranes and a bucket truck on Thursday. SkyFOX captured the last letters of the purple Xfinity logo being set in place.

Not only will the Xfinity Mobile Arena remain the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers, but it will also host countless concerts, shows, and events.

The backstory:

Comcast Spectacore and Harris-Blitzer Sports and Entertainment announced the stadium name change in May, going from the Wells Fargo Center to the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

This is the fifth name change the building has undergone since it first opened in 1996, first known as the Spectrum II and then officially as CoreStates Center, First Union Center, the Wachovia Center, and most recently the Wells Fargo Center.

"This arena is an anchor in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex and broader region," Chairman & CEO of Comcast Spectacor Dan Hilferty previously said.

Dig deeper:

The name change happened after the Sixers and Comcast struck a deal for the team to remain in South Philly, ending controversial plans for a Center City arena.

The team had approval from Philadelphia City Council and the support of Mayor Cherelle Parker for "76 Place" that would have seen the Fashion District demolished.

These plans caused fierce push back from locals, who feared that the 18,500 seat arena would uproot the Chinatown community.