Yeadon Borough Council expected to vote on whether to fire police chief Thursday

The Yeadon Borough Council is expected to vote Thursday on the future of Police Chief Anthony ‘Chachi’ Paparo days after he claimed that the newly-elected council members will remove him because he is white.

Paparo has led the Yeadon Borough Police Department for the past three years and his crime-fighting strategies have garnered praise from the community and Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins.

"If you could clone him that's who people would want - chiefs, mayors, chief executives - would want around the country because he has decreased crime while being under budget," Hepkins said. "You'd be hard-pressed to find that type of performance, during the pandemic, crime went down."

Paparo said he started hearing rumblings that the borough council was going to fire him when his contract expired in January. He originally dismissed the idea that he would be removed from his post, then says he was met with a stirring accusation.

"Residents were coming to me, various people were coming to me, and say they're going to fire me in January. I was like ‘come on now," Paparo said. "Then the rumors started that they wanted a Black chief in Yeadon."

President Sharon Council-Harris called the accusation of racism is "totally absurd."

"It is unbelievable and outrageous," she told FOX 29. "We don't have to make a decision based on color, we didn't do it the first time, we won't do it the next time."

Council-Harris said that Paparo's future is in question for violating a Fraternal Order of Police contract clause with years of overspending.

"Chief Paparo was responsible for two consecutive years of violating FOP contract clause by providing over hours to part-timers to the tune of $387,000 grievance and fine," Council-Harris said. "So that is really the heart of this issue."

RELATED HEADLINES:

Paparo soon found overwhelming support from the Yeadon community, which is 90% Black. A Change.org petition garnered hundreds of signatures in just days and residents packed an open council meeting on Monday to throw support behind Paparo.

"This man is well-loved in our community, a lot of his crime-fighting tactics have been emulated in neighboring boroughs," Mayor Hepkins said. "Yes I am a Black mayor and I want to keep this white police chief because he's keeping our community safe."

The council meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter