Yeadon Borough Council reconvenes Thursday to discuss future of embattle police chief

The Yeadon Borough Council will reconvene on Thursday to discuss the future of embattled police chief Anthony ‘Chachi’ Paparo a week after he was granted a due process hearing to defend accusations of overspending.

Paparo, who has led the Yeadon Borough Police Department for five years, claims that the newly-elected council members want to oust him because he is white. He recently turned down a three-month severance package in a meeting with Yeadon Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins and Borough Council President Sharon Council-Harris.

He expected to be fired during last week's meeting, but an outpouring of support from the community forced the council to grant a due process hearing after two recesses.

Council-Harris has vehemently denied Paparo's accusations of racism, calling them "unbelievable and outrageous." She said that Paparo's future is in question for violating a Fraternal Order of Police contract clause with years of overspending.

"Chief Paparo was responsible for two consecutive years of violating FOP contract clause by providing over hours to part-timers to the tune of $387,000 grievance and fine," Council-Harris said. "So that is really the heart of this issue."

During last week's meeting, the council displayed a lottery-style check for $387k with "The Yeadon Taxpayers" in the signature line and "Missmanaged overtime" in the memo section. Another large clip from the Philadelphia Inquirer with the headline "Chief Chachi was repeatedly warned" was propped up on an easel.

Yeadon, a community with a 90% Black population, packed the meeting hall to support the chief with outbursts of vocal support and shouting matches with Council-Harris. The community and some local leaders credit Paparo's crime fighting techniques with making the town safer.

"If you could clone him that's who people would want - chiefs, mayors, chief executives - would want around the country because he has decreased crime while being under budget," Hepkins said. "You'd be hard-pressed to find that type of performance, during the pandemic, crime went down."

Paparo said he started hearing rumblings that the borough council was going to fire him when his contract expired in January. He originally dismissed the idea that he would be removed from his post, then he was met with a stirring accusation.

Chief Anthony 'Chachi' Paparo (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

"Residents were coming to me, various people were coming to me, and say they're going to fire me in January. I was like ‘come on now," Paparo said. "Then the rumors started that they wanted a Black chief in Yeadon."

The fifth point on Yeadon Borough's 7 p.m. meeting sheet reads "Consideration to remove Anthony Paparo from his position as Chief of Police and appointing another officer as temporary interim Chief of Police."

"If they fire me, you're still going to see my face in Yeadon," Chief Paparo told FOX 29. "I love this community, they're family to me."

