You are not alone: Users report issues with Facebook and Instagram

Facebook and Instagram users are reporting issues while using the platforms.

According to Downdetector.com, Facebook has been experiencing issues since 8:04 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. A live outage map shows that users are affected around the world. Most of the reported problems involve pictures.

A Facebook representative said that they are experiencing a bug that is affecting publishing. They are said to be "working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

Instagram is also experiencing issues, Downdetector.com reported. They have been experiencing issues since 8:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. A live outage map shows that users are affected around the world. Most of the reported problems involve the news feed.

#FacebookDown and #InstagramDown are currently trending in the United States.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network's website. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.