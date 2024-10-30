You can get a free ride to vote in Philadelphia: Here's how

No car, no walking, no problem!

Drive Your Ballot is offering free rides to Philadelphia voters so they can drop off their ballot or vote in person on Election Day.

The nonprofit project is sponsored by FNC Philly, and is only active in Philadelphia and Georgia.

How do I request a ride?

If you need a ride on Election Day, you can fill out a request form online or call the hotline at 267-856-4956.

You can also apply to be a volunteer driver on the website.

How do I find my polling location?

Using your home address, voters can search for their polling location using the City of Philadelphia's map on their website.

When can I vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 5.