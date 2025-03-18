Are you considered middle class? Here's how much it takes in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware

The Brief How much does it take to be considered middle class in America? A new study breaks it down by state and major cities across the country. New Jersey took the No. 2 spot for priciest state.



The definition of middle class has changed drastically since it emerged in the United States several decades ago.

So, what does it mean to live the "American Dream" these days?

By the numbers:

A recent study revealed how much it takes to be considered middle class in each state, along with some of the country's biggest cities.

New Jersey was named the second-priciest state for middle-class living in 2025, requiring $66,514 to $199,562 per household.

That range drops to $49,211 to $147,648 in Pennsylvania, and $54,235 to $162,722 in Delaware.

Philadelphia drops even lower with a household needing to make between $40,197 and $120,604.

Dig deeper:

The study used Pew Research's definition of middle income, "two-thirds to double the median household income," to calculate middle-class income ranges based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"The latest data shows that the income needed to maintain a middle-class status has climbed, reflecting both inflation and shifting wages across the U.S."