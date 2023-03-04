You Decide: The role of gun violence in the race for Philadelphia's next mayor

With the primary election for Philadelphia's next mayor just months away, the number of candidates throwing their hats in the ring continues to grow.

FOX 29 has parented with the Lenfest Institute in their "Every Voice, Every Vote" initiative to create an informed electorate, providing detailed information about each candidate up until Election Day.

On this week's "Race for the Philadelphia's Next Mayor," Bill Anderson spoke to community members and activists about how the current candidates are handling one of Philadelphia's most important issues - gun violence.

We asked the questions:

"Do you have any confidence that any of them will make a real difference as it related to gun violence in the community?"

"Do you think the community of people you interact with are paying attention to the upcoming election?"

Discover how the people of Philadelphia feel about the upcoming election, what is driving their vote, and how the current mayoral candidates stand on the election's largest issue in the full FOX 29 Special "You Decide: The Race for Philadelphia's Next Mayor" above.