‘You will be in my heart forever’: First lady Melania Trump says farewell to the nation in Twitter video

First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell video message on Twitter Monday, reminiscing on her time at the White House over the past four years.

The first lady began her speech by thanking law enforcement for keeping communities safe as well as giving a special shout out to the U.S. military and their families.

"My fellow Americans, It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness, courage, goodness and grace. The past four years have been unforgettable as Donald and I conclude our time at the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination. I see the face of brave young soldiers who have told me with their pride in their eyes, how much they love serving this country. To every servicemember and to our incredible military families, you are heroes and you will always be in my thoughts and prayers. I think of all of the members of law enforcement who greet us everywhere we go. At every hour of every day, they stand guard to keep our communities safe and we are forever in their debt," she said.

Mrs. Trump went on to regale her experiences with visiting sick children in hospitals and the families who have battled drug addiction.

"I have been moved by children I have visited in hospitals and foster care centers. Even as they fight difficult illnesses, or face challenges, they bring such a joy to everyone they meet. I remember the mothers who have battled the disease of opioid addiction and have overcome incredible hardships for love of their children. I have been inspired by the devoted caregivers for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and communities that give these children the support and care they need to grow," she continued.

She went on to continue to speak upon her efforts as the first lady, such as her campaigns to protect children born into drug addicted families, as well as her "Be Best" initiative.

"To all the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever," she concluded.