Young basketball players compete in Philadelphia for chance at national championship tournament
PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of young basketball players are in Philadelphia over the weekend competing for the chance to play in a national championship tournament.
It’s the 22nd annual Katie Kirlin Junior Wheelchair Basketball Tournament.
Athletes ages eight to 18 compete on teams from all over the northeast.
