Young giraffe enjoys the outdoors for the first time at Indianapolis Zoo

By Chris Williams
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Young Giraffe Enjoys First Day Outside at Indianapolis Zoo

A young giraffe at Indianapolis Zoo couldn’t hide its excitment on its first day outside, footage from the zoo shows. (Credit: Indianapolis Zoo via Storyful)

INDIANAPOLIS - Spring will soon be in the air, and a young giraffe at the Indianapolis Zoo couldn’t contain his excitement.

The zoo recently shared a video of four-month-old Kendi running, bucking and splashing about in the great outdoors.

Zookeepers said the giraffe spent several hours exploring every area of his habitat along with the rest of the herd, which included his mom Kita and dad Majani.

Today, Kendi stands at seven-and-a-half feet tall, and will be several feet taller by his first birthday.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 