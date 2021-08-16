Young man dies in shooting in Delaware's largest city

article

Police say a 20-year-old man shot this weekend in Delaware’s largest city has died.

Wilmington Police Department officers called Saturday night to a neighborhood found the man, shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting death remained under investigation.

Two other separate shootings early Sunday were reported in New Castle County.

Two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

In one case, teenagers say they were driving on Interstate 95 when a window shattered. Delaware State Police say the 17-year-old driver then noticed an injury to her right collarbone.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter