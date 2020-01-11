Young man shot and killed in broad daylight in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in broad daylight in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of North Rosewood Street.

Police said the victim, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, was shot twice in the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

