Young man shot while driving through North Philadelphia; no arrests made

The Brief A 23-year-old man was shot while driving in North Philadelphia. Nearly 20 shots were fired. No arrests have been made.



Police say a man was driving when nearly 20 shots were fired at his vehicle in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting between North 26th and West Clearfield streets around 1 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was driving at the time, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

At least 17 shell casings were found littered around the scene.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and a motive is still unknown.

Police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.

An investigation is underway.