Young man shot while driving through North Philadelphia; no arrests made
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was driving when nearly 20 shots were fired at his vehicle in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting between North 26th and West Clearfield streets around 1 a.m.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was driving at the time, according to police.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
At least 17 shell casings were found littered around the scene.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made, and a motive is still unknown.
Police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.