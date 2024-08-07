Zach Bryan and Shane Gillis spotted chugging beers at Philadelphia bar

A country star and a comedian walk into a Philly bar… some "brotherly" fun is bound to happen!

The bar in question? Bronner's Irish Pub on South 23rd Street.

Zach Bryan and Shane Gillis were seen throwing back some brews in a video posted by Barstool Philly on Tuesday.

"Shane Gillis and Zach Bryan had themselves a night at Bonner's Pub," the caption read.

The video shows Gillis mocking Bryan's chugging skills as locals watch the spectacle.

It's unclear when the night out occurred, but Bryan is in town for two shows at Lincoln Financial Field this week.

His Tuesday night show was delayed several hours due to severe weather.

Gillis, a Pennsylvania native, is coming back to Philadelphia for a stop on his comedy tour in October.