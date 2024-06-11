Expand / Collapse search

Shane Gillis bringing comedy tour to Philadelphia this year

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 11, 2024 1:42pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 22: Comedian Shane Gillis and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a photo before a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park on May 22, 2024 in Philadelphia,

PHILADELPHIA - Get ready to laugh, Shane Gillis is coming to town!

The stand-up comedian will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on October 18.

Tickets for "Shane Gillis Live" will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 14.

A Pennsylvania native, Gillis was just in Philadelphia last month when he threw out the first pitch at the Phillies game.

Gillis also co-created and starred in the Netflix series "Tires," which was recently renewed for a second season.