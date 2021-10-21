Zion mother who was reading Bible to daughter inside her home killed by stray bullet

Melanie Yates was in her home Sunday night reading the Bible to her youngest daughter when a stray bullet traveled into the house.

She was shot around 9 p.m. It happened in the 2800 block Enoch Avenue in suburban Zion.

The married 23-year-old mom of two died at the hospital Monday from her injuries.

"You totally transformed the lives of my son-in-law and my granddaughters. They will never know their mother again. It’s heartbreaking because she wasn’t out and about, she was in her own home," said Lam Calderon, the mother of Yates.

Zion Police have enlisted the help of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. They say Yates wasn’t the intended target.

Several shell casings were found in the area, and residents reported hearing six or more shots being fired in the area.

"For my daughter to be shot in the head, she’s reading the Bible to her youngest 7-month-old daughter, getting ready for bed. It’s unreal. We couldn’t even believe it," said Calderon.

So far, no suspects have been tracked down.

Shawn and Lam Calderon say they miss their daughter’s spirit. They tell FOX 32 that Yates loved God and aspired to have more children with her husband, Daniel, so she put her profession as a registered nurse on hold.

"Solving this case won’t bring her back, but it will lead to closure for us that love Lanie," said Shawn Calderon, the father of Yates.

The family started a GoFundMe that has raised over $47,000.

If you know anything about the killing, call Zion Police.