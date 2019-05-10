'Zombie fish' spotted in Florida waterways

Scraped, battered and missing scales, some mullet fish in Blue Spring State Park have seen better days.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating whether a blue-green algae bloom is to blame.

Other sightings of the sick-looking fish happened at Salt Springs and Silver Glen Springs, both of which feed into the St. Johns River, along with Blue Spring State Park.

Wildlife officials say some fish are washing up dead. A necropsy will help determine what killed them.

So far, there has been no connection between the algae bloom and the battered fish.

The Department of Environmental Protection is also investigating.