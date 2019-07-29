Zoo Miami shows off baby giraffe to the world

article

Zoo Miami’s baby giraffe made her exhibit debut Friday morning.

The still-unnamed calf was born July 22 and had been inside a holding area with her mother to allow the staff to slowly introduce her to the herd.

She is the fourth baby born to her mother, a 9-year-old giraffe named Sabra. Her father is 6 years old and named Titan.

Giraffes have a gestation period of about 15 months. Momma giraffes rarely sit down while giving birth, meaning a four- to six-foot fall as the babies are introduced to the world.

The baby girl weighed 149 pounds and is about 6 feet tall.