Zoo will name cockroach or rat after your ex, feed it to a bird or reptile on Valentine’s Day

If you hate Valentine’s Day or recently had your heart broken, the San Antonio Zoo is offering people the chance to name a cockroach or rat after an ex and have it fed to a bird or reptile.

The zoo is hosting its first-ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event, where staff will feed roaches and rats to birds, snakes and other reptiles that are named after people’s exes.

With a simple $5 donation, people can name a roach after their ex or for $25, they can use that name on a rat. Anyone who takes part will receive a certificate that can be shared on their social media pages.

People in the San Antonio area can watch the event live at the zoo on Feb. 14. Heartbroken individuals who are too far away can watch the event on Facebook Live.

Anyone interested in buying a roach or rat to name after your ex can do so by heading to sazoo.org/valentine.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.