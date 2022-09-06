Shiba Russell joined the FOX 29 News team in August 2022, as weeknight co-anchor of The FOX 29 News broadcasts at Five, Six, Ten and 11pm.

Prior to joining FOX 29, Shiba spent six years as a weekday anchor for the NBC station in Atlanta. While there, she landed several exclusive interviews; she was only one of two TV journalists asked to interview then-VP candidate Kamala Harris and the only Atlanta journalist invited to the White House to interview First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Her memorable interview with the late renowned gospel singer Duranice Pace went viral with nearly five million views, leading to an Emmy nomination and many more opportunities for Pace. Shiba launched two news series including "Elevating Atlanta," which focused on shining a light on changemakers elevating their community. She also helped launch a new morning show, "Morning Rush ATL," which later won two Emmy awards.

Shiba previously worked at NBC 4 New York, where she co-anchored the Noon, 5pm and 11pm weekday newscasts. She also anchored "Early Today" for NBC News and "Way Too Early" for MSNBC. Before goiong to NYC, Shiba worked as an anchor/reporter in Boston, Pittsburgh, Long Island, and the Bronx.

A ten-time Emmy award-winning journalist, she’s covered breaking news stories across the country, including 9/11, the Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, the deadly EF5 tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta, and Hurricane Sandy. She contributed to numerous team awards: a National Emmy, several Edward R. Murrow, and National Headliner awards.

Shiba is involved with many charitable organizations including the YMCA, United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Salvation Army, community food banks, the Urban League, and local Chambers of Commerce. Her biggest professional passion is mentoring young journalists.

Shiba graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the College of New Rochelle in New York. She earned a Master of Science degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Illinois.

In her spare time, she enjoys exercising, dining out at undiscovered restaurants, and spending time with her daughter.