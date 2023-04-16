Watch: Delco pizza delivery man trips suspect of police pursuit; police make arrest, pizza delivered safely

A doorbell camera video caught a law enforcement assist in Delaware County as a Cocco’s Pizza delivery man trips the suspect of a police pursuit while delivering a pizza in Brookhaven.

Tyler Morrell is the delivery man of the moment, helping police catch a suspect in a police pursuit in Brookhaven, Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m.

A homeowner in Brookhaven shared the Ring video, capturing the moment a pizza is being delivered to her home, a police pursuit is about to come to a screeching halt. The suspect takes off running and Morrell, with pizza in hand, trips the suspect before he gets away.

Brookhaven Police then arrest the suspect and post on their Facebook page, "Thank you, Sir, for the assist!! If you’re interested in a job, we are always looking for good people."

Tyler Morrell joined FOX 29’s Jason Martinez and Shiba Russell during the 10 O’Clock News and Jason asked the one question we’re all thinking, "What gave you the courage to just step in and help?"

"Honestly I didn’t really think about doing anything, but stepping in. I was raised to step in if you see something that’s not right. So, I just wanted to do my part," Morrell replied.

"And, like a good pizza delivery driver, you held on to the pepperoni pizza, and you did what you needed to do," Martinez added.

"I did as much as I could to prevent the cheese from sliding," Morrell went on, with an air of good humor.

"Did the pizza slide, at that point?" Shiba Russell jokingly asked.

"No, no it was completely unharmed and enjoyed," Morrell jokingly replied.

"This runs deeper for you, you’re a big fan of law enforcement, a big fan of helping the community you live in. Has this set in, yet, cause this just happened today at 3 o’clock," Martinez questioned.

Morrell answered, "So not completely, yet. The shock has worn off a little bit, but I feel like I was meant for a situation like this, to be able to step in and help out anyway I can."