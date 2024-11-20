FOX 29's '29 Days of Honda Holidays': Here's how you can help

This content is sponsored by Honda.

FOX 29 is teaming up with our sponsor Honda to brighten the holidays of some kids in our area.

It’s the 29 Days of Honda Holidays!

We’re counting down 29 days to the most wonderful time of the year, starting Friday Nov. 22 on Good Day Philadelphia!

Come on down to 4th and Market during Good Day and The Good Day After Show from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with an unwrapped toy.

It can be any toy for any age group!

We’ll give you a FOX 29 shirt and a chance to meet a FOX 29 personality!

We hope you will join us this Friday and all month long as we celebrate 29 Days of Honda Holidays!