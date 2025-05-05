Maurice Hill: Verdict reached in 2019 shooting, standoff in Philadelphia that left 6 officers hurt

The Brief Maurice Hill was found guilty in a 2019 standoff-turned-shootout with police that left six officers injured. Police were serving a narcotics warrant at a Tioga-Nicetown home when Hill is said to have opened fire on them. The standoff lasted for several hours and ended with Hill surrendering to police after intense negotiations.



Maurice Hill, a man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff in 2019, was found guilty of multiple charges on Monday.

Hill was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and multiple counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports.

The verdict comes days after officers involved in the shooting testified at trial, recounting the moments they came under fire on the 3700 block of North 15th Street on August 14, 2019.

"I was being shot at and thought I was going to die," testified a former police sergeant who was on the front porch of the home where the gunfire came from.

Hill is said to have an extensive criminal record before the August 2019 standoff, including illegal possession of guns and aggravated assault.

What we know:

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot when a narcotics warrant turned into a violent hours-long standoff on August 14th, 2019 in Philadelphia's Tioga section.

Prosecutors believe Maurice Hill fired an assault rifle at officers while barricaded inside a home on the 3700 block of North 15th Street during the lengthy standoff.

The six officers who were wounded in the shooting were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were released a short time later.

Maurice Hill is accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff in 2019.

Hill eventually surrendered after speaking to police negotiators, his attorney Shaka Johnson, and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

FOX 29 News cameras were there when Hill exited the front door of the home with his hands in the air and was placed in custody.

Officials say Hill’s team decided to go to trial after rejecting a plea deal.

Over five years after the violent standoff, a jury found Hill guilty of three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Officers Testify:

Officers who were involved in the standoff and shooting testified at Hill's trial more than five years after the violent confrontation unfolded.

Officer Joshua Burkitt said he was pinned down behind a pick-up truck when bullet fragments struck the long gun he was holding and injured his hand.

Some of those bullet fragments, Officer Burkitt said, are still lodged in his hand today.

Former officer Jason Matthews testified that he was in the kitchen of a house across the street when he heard two loud bangs and felt his hamstring burning.

"I was being shot at and thought I was going to die," testified another officer who said he returned fire a dozen times.

Hill's Criminal Record:

Hill had an extensive criminal record before the shooting and standoff, including at least a dozen arrests since he was 18-years-old.

Hill had been in and out of prison since 2002 after being convicted on charges including illegal possession of guns and aggravated assault.

Hill was convicted of perjury in 2013 and was sentenced to seven months’ probation.

"[Hill] told me on the phone, he used the word ‘extensive,’ he had an extensive criminal history and that he knew the system," former Commissioner Richard Ross said.

"I am surprised he came out because he was indicating to some that he wasn’t going to do that and that he was not going back," he continued.

What's next:

Following the guilty verdict, Hill will sentenced at a later date.