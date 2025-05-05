Elderly NJ man nearly scammed out of $750k in gold bars before police stepped in

The Brief A 76-year-old became the victim of an internation scam aimed at stealing pure gold bars. Scammers convince the man to purchase nearly $750,000 in gold bars and hand them over for safekeeping. Police intervened, and arrested two men in connection with the scam.



An international scam based out of India was thwarted by police in New Jersey, saving a 76-year-old man from handing over gold bars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What we know:

Last month, a scammer posing as an Apple Care representative convinced a Barnegat man to protect his assets by converting them into gold, and giving them to a courier who would deposit them into the Federal Reserve for safekeeping.

The 76-year-old victim then purchased nearly $200,000 in gold bars from a legitimate dealer in Las Vegas, handing them over to a man posing as a courier.

The suspect then persuaded the victim to buy another $550,000 in gold bars for a second delivery.

However, police intervened and arrested two men, identified as Chen Tongyong and Jianming Jiang, as they arrived at the victim's home.

What you can do:

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and reach out to law enforcement about any suspicious activity.

"Please also check in regularly with friends and family members who may be vulnerable to scams of this nature."