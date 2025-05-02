Woman charged in 'unprovoked' stabbing aboard SEPTA bus

article

A Philadelphia woman is accused of an "unprovoked" stabbing aboard a SEPTA bus in Delaware County.

Lateefah Brown, 45, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possessing an instrument of crime.

Her bail was set at $1M.

What we know:

Officers who were patrolling near the Marple Crossroads Shopping Center on Thursday were alerted about a stabbing that happened on a SEPTA bus.

Lateefah Brown, 45, was quickly arrested by responding officers who were helped by witnesses.

Investigators believe the stabbing was "unprovoked and directed solely at the victim."

The stabbing victim, who police have not identified, was taken to Lankenau Hospital for treatment.

Brown was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of an instrument of crime.

She was brought to Delaware County Prison on $1M bail.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the person who was stabbed.