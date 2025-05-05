Teen charged after leaving crash that killed 15-year-old boy in Montco: police

The Brief An 18-year-old driver is being charged in the death of a teen boy after fleeing the scene of a crash. The 15-year-old victim was ejected after the vehicle overturned. The driver turned himself in, and is now facing several charges.



A crash claimed the life of a teen boy in Montgomery County last month, and now the 18-year-old driver is being charged with his death.

The backstory:

A speeding vehicle overturned on its roof after hitting an object on White Mills Road in Salford Township on April 24.

The 15-year-old passenger was killed after being ejected from the vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police say the driver fled the scene, without ever reporting it to authorities.

An automated signal from the vehicle notified police of the crash, sparking an investigation.

What we know:

Logan Freed, 18, was arrested on Monday after turning himself into authorities.

He is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, homicide by vehicle, failure to stop, and related offenses.