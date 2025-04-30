World War II explosive device forced shutdown of Cape May Canal: officials

The Brief The Cape May Canal was closed Tuesday night after an explosive device was found. The device was an unexploded World War II ordinance. The waterway is back open Wednesday morning after the device was deactivated.



A bomb squad was deployed after an unexpected discovery was made at the Jersey Shore on Tuesday night.

What we know:

An unexploded World War II device was found in the canal during low tide on Tueday, according to the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

The United States Coast Guard closed the waterway as a precaution, while a bomb squad from Atlantic City "neutralized the ordinance."

What's next:

The ferry company says they were approved to resume operations again at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any further details about the explosive device.