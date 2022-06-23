2022 NBA Draft: Magic go with Duke's Banchero as No. 1 pick in NBA draft

article

Paolo Banchero has been insisting for weeks that he believes he's the best prospect in the NBA draft. The Orlando Magic agree with him. Watch live news conference with Orlando Magic staff in video player above.

The first pick in Thursday's draft brought the first mild surprise, when the Magic chose the Duke forward with the No. 1 selection -- after weeks of speculation that Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. or Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren might be the ones atop Orlando's list.

"I can't believe what just happened, honestly," Banchero said, after embracing his mother -- Rhonda Smith-Banchero, a former WNBA player.

Banchero averaged 17.2 points in his lone college season, along with 7.8 rebounds and was a third-team Associated Press All-American. There were roars from the crowd at Amway Center -- Banchero's new home court -- when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced just past 8 p.m. that the Magic were on the clock.

It didn't take long for the Magic to send in the official word. Banchero is heading to Orlando, with plans for his official welcome at his new home on Friday.

Silver is a Duke grad. And as is tradition for the commissioner, he gave Banchero a handshake and warm embrace after the new No. 1 pick put on a Magic hat and took the stage for his big moment.

This was the fourth time that Orlando made the No. 1 selection. If history holds true, Banchero is going to have a long career in this league. The Magic took Shaquille O'Neal with the top selection in 1992. Chris Webber was the No. 1 pick by Orlando in 1993, and he got traded that same night for Penny Hardaway and a package of future picks that eventually led to Vince Carter and Mike Miller. And in 2004, the Magic selected Dwight Howard with the first pick.

Miller has his fingerprints on this pick as well: He's been working with Banchero in recent weeks, getting him ready for the NBA grind.

Now, it's Banchero's turn to be the prized rookie, after Orlando decided to choose him over the two other highly touted candidates for the No. 1 pick -- Smith and Holmgren. Banchero also became the 13th consecutive player to get drafted No. 1 overall after just one year of college.

Thunder take Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with No. 2 overall pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Minneapolis, was a second-team Associated Press All-American in his only college season. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags. He shot 61% from 3-point range and 39% from 3-point range last season -- the kind of efficiency that could help a Thunder team that ranked last in the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and scoring last season.

His skill could help him be effective as he works to add to his slender 195-pound frame. He will join a young core that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley and Tre Mann. Alexander averaged 24.5 points last season.

Giddey, last year's No. 6 overall pick, was a second-team All-Rookie selection last season. Dort is one of the league's best defensive players when healthy. Bazley is an athletic wing player and Mann was an explosive scorer off the bench. Gilgeous-Alexander, the oldest player in that group, is just short of his 24th birthday.

The Thunder hope Holmgren eventually can help them regain some of the glory from the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook era. The Thunder went to the Western Conference Finals four times with that duo and the NBA Finals once. The Thunder have not won a playoff series since Durant left and have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. They went 24-58 last season. The franchise has had success early in drafts in the past, selecting Durant No. 2 overall in 2007, Westbrook No. 4 overall in 2008, and James Harden No. 3 in 2009.

Houston takes Auburn's Jabari Smith with No. 3 overall pick

The Houston Rockets selected Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. with the third overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, adding a skilled player to join last year's second pick Jalen Green as the team continues its rebuild. Smith was one of three first-round picks the Rockets had in this year's draft. Houston also had the 17th pick, which the team received as part of the trade for James Harden, and the 26th pick but whoever is drafted in that slot will go to the Dallas Mavericks once the trade for center Christian Wood is official.

The Rockets have finished with the NBA's worst record the last two seasons after reaching the playoffs in each of the previous eight seasons. After trading Harden and the rest of their established stars, Houston went all in on the rebuild, looking to develop young draft picks to bring the team back into contention.

Smith comes to Houston after the power forward averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game to win SEC freshman of the year, All-SEC first-team and second-team All-America honors.

Green had a solid rookie year, starting 67 games and averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds last season. Green was one of four first-round picks the Rockets had last season, as they also added Alperen Sengun at 16, Usman Garuba with the 23rd pick and Josh Christopher at 24.

Houston is counting on Sengun to be its long-term solution at center after dealing Wood. He played mostly a reserve role last season, appearing in 72 games with 13 starts. The Turkish player averaged 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as a rookie.

Christopher also contributed off the bench last season, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists. Garuba played in just 24 games as a rookie after missing significant time with a broken wrist.

The Rockets will expect Smith to play immediately as they move on from Wood, who led the team in scoring in each of the last two seasons. If the 19-year-old starts as expected, the team will field an extraordinarily young starting lineup with four players under 22.

Kings nab Iowa's versatile Keegan Murray with No. 4 overall pick

The Sacramento Kings selected Iowa forward Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft.

A first-team All-American as a sophomore, Murray was the Big Ten's leading scorer at 23.5 points a game and averaged 8.7 rebounds while playing alongside twin brother Kris. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Murray gives Kings first-year coach Mike Brown a versatile wing player to complement a core group anchored by point guard De'Aaron Fox and 6-foot-11 power forward Domantas Sabonis.

Murray's value vaulted after a stellar sophomore season at Iowa. He improved his scoring more than 16 points from his freshman year and made 66 3-pointers -- 50 more than he had the previous season with the Hawkeyes. The Kings have not made the playoffs in an NBA-record 16 consecutive seasons.

Pistons take Purdue's Jaden Ivey with No. 5 overall pick

The Detroit Pistons selected Purdue's Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, adding desperately needed talent to a team led by Cade Cunningham.

Detroit's rebuilding plan should get a boost with the addition of the dynamic player with scoring ability. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ivey can play point or shooting guard. He averaged 17.3 points last season and made 46% of his shots overall and 36% beyond the 3-point arc for the Boilermakers.

The day before the draft, the Pistons agreed to trade Jerami Grant to Portland for the No. 36 pick overall this year and a first-round pick in 2025. The Olympic gold medalist was due to make $21 million and Detroit didn't appear to be interested in giving him another contract to be part of its latest rebuild.

The Pistons cleared cap space with the trade, giving them about $44 million available this summer to potentially be a major player in free agency. They also lost a player, who averaged nearly 21 points over the previous two seasons.

Ivey will have opportunities to fill part of the scoring void left by Grant's departure with shots set up by Cunningham, who was drafted No. 1 overall last year and was unanimously voted to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

While the Pistons hit on their pick last year, they may have missed in 2020 with the selection of guard Killian Hayes at No. 7 overall. Hayes has averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 assists over two seasons.

Detroit needs Ivey to pan out after winning just 23 games, finishing ahead of only Houston and Orlando in the league last year.

