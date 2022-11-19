76ers Tyrese Maxey out weeks with broken left foot

article

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night.

Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot.

Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

"I'm great, life's great," Maxey said as he ate popcorn at his locker. "Still alive, so I'm happy."

Tobias Harris sat out a second straight game with left hip soreness. Shake Milton started for Maxey and De'Anthony Melton got another start for Harris.

Maxey joins James Harden as Sixers starters sidelined with foot injuries. Harden will miss at least two more weeks with a right foot tendon strain.

Maxey was off to a career-best start in his third season with 22.9 points and 4.4 assists and had started all 15 games.

"It could have been worse, I guess," coach Doc Rivers said. "We could have looked at it that way. He just going to be out and we're just going to have to deal with that. You don't want any guys out."

The 22-year-old guard out of Kentucky was pressed into service as the starting point guard last season once Ben Simmons’ lingering holdout turned into a full-blown trade for Harden. Maxey averaged 35.3 minutes and 17.5 points. He broke through in the playoffs and had Sixers fans roaring "Maxey! Maxey!" after each electrifying play in a 38-point effort against Toronto that included five 3s overall and 21 points in the third quarter of a Game 1 victory.

"It'll be interesting, how he can keep himself off the floor, especially the first week," Rivers said. "My guess is, he hasn't been off the floor for a week in a long time. This will probably be a learning lesson for all of us with him."