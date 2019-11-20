76ers pay homage to Philadelphia's history with new City Edition uniforms

article

The Philadelphia 76ers have finally unveiled their 2019-20 City Edition uniform after showcasing it at their first-ever “76ers Crossover: Art Exhibition, presented by Reebok.”

Similar to City Edition uniforms in recent years, this year’s pays homage to the Liberty Bell, and features a parchment color. A golden streak down the right side of the tops and bottoms represents the crack in the Liberty Bell.

Another feature that is rarely seen on the chests on Philadelphia sports teams is the inscription of the city’s full name. “Philadelphia” is written across the front of the uniforms in a blue, cursive script.

On the front hem, the jersey features the embroidered phrase “Pass and Stow,” inscribed on the front of the Liberty Bell. The two names are derived from Philadelphia foundry workers, John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original bell in 1753.

“It’s important to our organization to pay tribute to Philadelphia’s rich history, culture and landmarks as frequently and authentically as we can,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “In partnership with StubHub, we designed the City Edition jersey to celebrate the Liberty Bell, a Philadelphia icon that transcends time and brings to life a powerful symbol that unites us all. We look forward to enjoying many special moments with our fans wearing these uniforms throughout the remainder of the season.”

Image 1 of 7 ▼ 76ers guard Josh Richardson shows of the teams 2019-20 City Edition Uniforms. Photos: Philadelphia 76ers

The City Edition is the fifth uniform the 76ers will wear for this season, joining the Icon, Association, Classic and Statement. Philadelphia will debut the City Edition uniform on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Indiana Pacers at its first of six “City Nights, presented by StubHub.”

Below are the dates for those City Nights matchups:

Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Washington Wizards

Wednesday, Dec. 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday, March 14 vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, March 21 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Fans can purchase the jersey beginning Nov. 27 online at www.SixersShop.com and at in-arena stores.