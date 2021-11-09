Aaron Rodgers on COVID vaccine comments: 'I take full responsibility'

article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on Tuesday, Nov. 9 on The Pat McAfee Show about recent comments made about the COVID vaccine.

Rodgers indicated this has been a time of reflection for him. He has been at his house in Green Bay during his quarantine.

"I made some comments that people felt were misleading," Rodgers said. "I take full responsibility for those comments."

Rodgers told McAfee he realizes he is a role model to a lot of people – and he understands people are suffering from COVID-19.

NOTE: Some language in the video below may not be suitable for all viewers.

"This has been a difficult time," Rodgers said. "I think we all know individuals who have lost their lives…I empathize with those things."

Rodgers said he is excited about feeling better.

"It's a time to move forward for me -- and talk about football," Rodgers said. "I'm on the other side of it -- and thankful to have something to look forward to."

Rodgers' comments last week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said last Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because of an allergy he has to ingredients in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, came up positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He said he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday. Rodgers could not rejoin the Packers for 10 days – and missed Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

Rodgers must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.