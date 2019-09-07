Antonio Brown signs with New England Patriots hours after Raiders cut him
Wide receiver Antonio Brown signed with the New England Patriots Saturday, hours after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders before ever playing a game for the team.
Official terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN reported that the agreement was for one year, included a $9 million signing bonus and could be worth up to $15 million.
