Expand / Collapse search

Antonio Brown signs with New England Patriots hours after Raiders cut him

Published 
Sports
FOX News
article

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders reacts on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

Expand

Wide receiver Antonio Brown signed with the New England Patriots Saturday, hours after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders before ever playing a game for the team.

Related: Antonio Brown released by Oakland Raiders

Official terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN reported that the agreement was for one year, included a $9 million signing bonus and could be worth up to $15 million.

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com