Brink scores in shootout, regulation to lead Flyers over Capitals, 4-3

article

Bobby Brink scored the deciding goal in the shootout and also tallied one in regulation to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Sean Couturier also scored in the shootout for the Flyers, who have won five of six and extended their points streak to seven consecutive contests. Owen Tippett and Joel Farabee scored in regulation for Philadelphia.

Brink came from a sharp angle in the shootout, then deked past Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren before the easy finish into the empty net.

Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson each had a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael also scored in regulation for the Capitals.

T.J. Oshie connected in the shootout for Washington.

Strome broke a 2-all tie with 10:55 remaining. Wilson started the play by hustling into the corner to retrieve the puck before passing to Aliaksei Protas in the slot. Protas broke his stick on a feed to Strome at the side of the net, but there was just enough on it for Strome to get it and fire past Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson.

Tippett tied it with 2:59 left in regulation with a wrist shot from long range that went through defenseman Travis Sanheim’s screen and past Lindgren.

The Flyers had the best chance in OT, but Lindgren denied Cam Atkinson’s breakaway try with a blocker save.

Before Strome put Washington ahead, Philadelphia had evened the contest 5 1/2 minutes into the final period when Farabee’s wraparound shot just eluded the right pad of Lindgren, who made 29 saves. Ersson stopped 27 shots.

Brink netted his fifth of the season early in the second period to put Philadelphia in front 1-0. Marc Staal’s shot from the point was stopped by Lindgren, but Brink knocked in the rebound with a backhand. The Flyers improved to 14-1 when scoring first.

This was the first of three meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals. They’ll play on March 14 in Washington before finishing the three-game season series on April 16 in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Nashville on Saturday night.

Flyers: Host Detroit on Saturday night.