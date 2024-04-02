Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
4
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Bryce Harper powers the Philadelphia Phillies to 9-4 victory against the Cincinnati Reds

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO
Published  April 2, 2024 9:55pm EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
Associated Press
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 2: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on April 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ((Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images))

Expand

Bryce Harper homered for his first three hits of the season, including a grand slam, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Marsh also connected for Philadelphia, which bounced back nicely after dropping the series opener on Monday. Spencer Turnbull struck out seven in five effective innings.

Harper went 0 for 11 with a walk while playing in three of the Phillies' first four games, but he broke out in a big way against the Reds.

The two-time NL MVP hit a solo shot in the first and fourth innings against Graham Ashcraft. He capped Philadelphia's five-run seventh against Brent Suter with his seventh career grand slam, a 422-foot drive to right-center.

It was Harper's second career three-homer game and his 26th multihomer game overall. He finished with a career-best six RBIs.

It was the first time a Phillies player hit three home runs in a game at Citizens Bank Park since Jayson Werth on May 16, 2008, against Toronto.