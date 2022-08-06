Dick Vermeil inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A special honor for a legendary Philadelphia Eagles head coach, as Dick Vermeil is forever enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio Saturday.

It was 40 years ago that Vermeil last coached the Eagles, resigning after the 1982 season.

But, his impact on Philadelphia is monumental, since he led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance.

He got to the Super Bowl with the Eagles and finally won it with the St. Louis Rams for the 1999 season.

He closed out his coaching career in Kansas City.

Vermeil won 33 games in three years between 1979 and 1981 with the Eagles, then surprised many by announcing his resignation in the middle of the 1982 season.

At the induction ceremony, Vermeil gave the longest speech, blowing past the 8-minute limit by 15. The former coach seemed to thank everyone who helped him reach the stage.

He credited players for his success and specifically pointed out fellow Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Isaac Bruce, who were on Vermeil’s "Greatest Show on Turf" Super Bowl championship team in St. Louis.

"Gosh darn, I just wish I had time to go through everyone," Vermeil said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.