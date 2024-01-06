Draymond Green reinstated after suspension by NBA

article

Draymond Green has been reinstated after his suspension by the NBA, according to reports.

The Golden State Warriors forward was handed an indefinite suspension on Dec. 13 after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face before being ejected and receiving a Flagrant 2 foul.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Green is expected to join the Warriors on Sunday, his sources told him, and may need around a week to "ramp up for a game return."

"[Green] completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players," league officials said partly in a statement to FOX Sports. "He has engaged in meeting with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue through the season."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns lays on the court after being fouled by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is not the first time the player has been in the hot seat.

The 33-year-old took a leave of absence from the 2022 NBA champions during last season's training camp, something coach Steve Kerr called a "mutual decision" after Green punched former teammate Jordan Poole in the face; an incident where neither party was injured.

More recently, Green missed five games after he put Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Part of the conditions of Green's return required him to receive counseling.

According to FOX Sports, the suspension has cost Green 12 game checks of over $150,000 so far.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Draymond Green reportedly set to return to Warriors' facility