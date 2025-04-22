Expand / Collapse search

Eagles, Cam Jurgens agree to 4-year extension through 2029

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 22, 2025 6:34am EDT
Philadelphia Eagles
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 19: Cam Jurgens #51 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by

The Brief

    • The Eagles and Cam Jurgens have agreed to a four-year contract extension.
    • The 25-year-old Jurgens made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season.
    • Jurgens was a backup as a rookie in 2022 after being drafted out of Nebraska in the second round.

PHILADELPHIA - The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2029, the team announced Monday.

The backstory:

The 25-year-old Jurgens made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season following a switch back to center after six-time All-Pro Jason Kelce retired. Jurgens was a backup as a rookie in 2022 after being drafted out of Nebraska in the second round and made 11 starts at right guard in 2023.

Philadelphia went 14-3 last season and dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in winning its second Super Bowl title. The Eagles, led by mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts and a strong offensive line, rushed for a franchise-record 3,048 yards last season.

Barkley, the 2024 AP Offensive Player of the Year, set an NFL record for most yards rushing in a regular season and playoffs combined with 2,504. In March, Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with $36 million guaranteed that made him league’s highest-paid player at the position.

