Eagles, Cam Jurgens agree to 4-year extension through 2029

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2029, the team announced Monday.

The backstory:

The 25-year-old Jurgens made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season following a switch back to center after six-time All-Pro Jason Kelce retired. Jurgens was a backup as a rookie in 2022 after being drafted out of Nebraska in the second round and made 11 starts at right guard in 2023.

Philadelphia went 14-3 last season and dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in winning its second Super Bowl title. The Eagles, led by mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts and a strong offensive line, rushed for a franchise-record 3,048 yards last season.

Barkley, the 2024 AP Offensive Player of the Year, set an NFL record for most yards rushing in a regular season and playoffs combined with 2,504. In March, Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with $36 million guaranteed that made him league’s highest-paid player at the position.