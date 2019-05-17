Expand / Collapse search

Eagles' center Jason Kelce, wife Kylie, expecting first child

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Ima

Soon, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be in charge of protecting more than just Carson Wentz.

Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are expecting their first child!

Kylie broke the news on Instagram that the couple was expecting the newest addition in September.

The photo shows the Kelce's two dogs, standing behind a small pair of shoes and some flowers.

Kelce has been with the Eagles since they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Jason and Kylie were married last April.

View this post on Instagram These protectors are due to begin their newest assignment September 2019 . . . . 📷credit: Aunt Burr ❤️@forgetting_amber_marshall

 

A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce) on May 12, 2019 at 10:30am PDT

 

 