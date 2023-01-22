Eagles championship tickets: Here's how fans can secure tickets for the NFC championship game

article

The Eagles are soaring into the NFC Championship with Philadelphia by their side as they bring the game back home to the "City of Brotherly Love."

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that tickets for the NFC Championship game on January 29 will go on sale Tuesday after defeating the New York Giants Saturday night 38-7 in an NFC divisional playoff game.

Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. January 24, and can only be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

There is a four-ticket limit per household, and they will be available on a first come, first served basis.

MORE HEADLINES:

The NFC Championship Game is set for 3 p.m. January 29 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will either face the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys, who are playing Sunday in their divisional playoff game.

Tickets for the Eagles divisional playoff game against the Giants skyrocketed into the thousands - some as high as $9,000 - after they reportedly sold out in minutes.