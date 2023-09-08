Eagles drop 2023 season hype video: ‘You either win or you learn’

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are helping fans get ready for Sunday’s season opener on the road with another hype video.

The team shared the video on social media Friday morning.

The video begins with various shots of the team immediately after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. It also includes a number of sound bites from the players’ post Super Bowl press conferences.

"You either win or you learn, that’s how I feel," star quarterback Jalen Hurts says in response to a question about his emotions after the loss.

"We know what’s at stake," adds Brandon Graham during a preseason press conference. "We’ve had to start all over and build this thing again. Last year was last year, let’s focus on the team we’ve got right now.

Then comes some encouragement from head coach Nick Sirianni, accompanied by highlights from training camp and last season.

"We’re prepping our minds, we’re prepping our bodies. This season’s a marathon," Sirianni says. "It’s all about the energy we bring every single day. You’ve gotta live that, you gotta believe that, you gotta feel that."

Then, we get to the fans, and a compilation of the E-A-G-L-E-S chant.

The video finishes off with a final quote from coach.

"If you want to fly fast, fly alone. If you want to fly far, fly together."

The Eagles will take on the Patriots Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Go Birds!