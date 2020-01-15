Eagles legend Harold Carmichael voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

article

Former Philadelphia Eagle Harold Carmichael has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday.

The wide receiver played with the Eagles from 1971-83.

Carmichael joins the NFL's Centennial Slate of inductees, an expanded class of 20 new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, coinciding with the league's 100th season celebration.

"Congratulations to Harold Carmichael on being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie. "Harold revolutionized the wide receiver position and became one of the most productive players of his era and in the history of our franchise."

By the end of his Eagles career in 1983, Carmichael was tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff for the fifth-most receptions (589) in NFL history.

Carmichael's 180 career games with the Eagles are the most ever by a wide receiver in franchise history.

