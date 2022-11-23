Eagles linemen set to release first single from holiday album 'A Philly Special Christmas'

article

While the Eagles prepare for a Sunday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers, a few of their offensive linemen are preparing to release the first single off their holiday album.

Jordan Mailata shared a sneak-peak of ‘A Philly Special Christmas,’ an album featuring himself, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson as they recreate holiday favorites.

The first single is set to release this Friday, and preorders of a limited edition vinyl opened on Tuesday.

The album will be streamable on all platforms on Dec. 23.

Kelce and Mailata are no strangers to showing off their vocal talents. Mailata was featured in the last season of The Masked Singer and Kelce has performed the national anthem at a home game for the Sixers.

