Eagles make history, promote Catherine Raîche to VP of Football Operations

The Philadelphia Eagles made history this week with the promotion of Catherine Raîche to Vice President of Football Operations.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the move makes Raîche the highest-ranking female in a personnel department in NFL history.

For the past two seasons, Raîche, 32, has served as the team's Football Operations/Player Personnel Coordinator.

Prior to her time in Philadelphia, she spent five years in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts and the Montreal Alouettes. While in Montreal, she served as the team's Assistant General Manager.

Before getting into professional sports, Raîche practiced corporate and tax law, according to the Eagles' website.

The team says Raîche's role as VP of Football Operations will have her involved in all areas of football operations, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player and staff development, and football research.

Rapoport noted that Raîche's new position was previously held by Andrew Berry, the current General Manager of the Cleveland Browns.

