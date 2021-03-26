Eagles move back to 12th overall pick in draft after swapping 2 picks with Dolphins

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have moved back in the first round of the NFL draft after a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced on Friday that they had dealt the 6th overall pick in the draft and the 156th pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the 12th overall pick and 123rd pick.

The Dolphins acquired the 12th pick in an earlier trade where they send their 3rd overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers.

The move likely means the Eagles are out of the first-round quarterback sweepstakes after rumors of taking another signal-caller in the number six spot swirled following the Carson Wentz trade.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported after the deal that the Eagles had explored a move up to the number three pick, now held by the 49ers, with their sights set on Bringham-Young University quarterback Zach Wilson.

Advertisement

Barring a trade back up, it may also take the Eagles out of the running for a number of high-profile offensive weapons like Philadelphia native Kyle Pitts, or wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Fans are hoping the team and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman can strike gold regardless of where they end up drafting, with a number of glaring needs remaining on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles have not drafted a Pro Bowler since they traded up to get draft Carson Wentz in the 2016 NFL draft.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter